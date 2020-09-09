Beverley TILYARD

Service Information
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
068785149
Service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Equippers Church
306 Hapuku Street,
Hastings
View Map
Death Notice

TILYARD,
Beverley Pauline Isabel
(nee Howse):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 7 September 2020 surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Trevor. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David and Kirsty, and Marcia and Norm. Grandmother to Kimberley and Travis, Olivia, Georgina, Daniel, Brett, Melissa, Curtis and Celine. Great-Grandmother to Maddison, CJ & Mason. A service to celebrate Beverley's life is to be held at Equippers Church, 306 Hapuku Street, Hastings, on Friday 11 September 2020 at 11.00am. Under Covid-19 Level 2 Restrictions, those wishing to attend MUST register through the 'Equippers Church Facebook Page' or call on 021834059 to secure a place on the day. Special thanks to Dr Lisa Percy, staff of Cranford Hospice and the Carers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice can be made online at cranfordhospice.org.nz
Messages can be sent to the ''Tilyard Family'' c/- PO Box 1050, Hastings 4156.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020
