TANGIIAU, Beverley Joan
Margaret (Cummings):
Died suddenly on 27th May 2020. Loved wife of the late Nau Tangiiau. Loving Mother of Eturoa, Tangiiau, Teariki (dec), Mareikura, Ana, Mahinerangi, Taupini, Josephine (dec), and Maria. Loved by her 37 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and dearest friend Merven. Beverley will lay at Raukawa Marae from Saturday 4th July at 11.00am, until her funeral service at Rangiatea Church, Otaki, on Monday 6th July at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on June 30, 2020