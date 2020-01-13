STANLEY, Beverley Ann:
Of Otaki. Passed away after a short illness, on Saturday 11th January 2020, aged 84 years, at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Paul, Bruce and Diane, Neil, and Carolyn. Loved Nanny of her seven grandchildren and Old Nanny of four great- grandchildren. Messages please to Stanley family, C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A service for Bev will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 14 Rangatira Street, Otaki, on Wednesday, 15th January 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 13, 2020