SMITH, Beverley Jean (Bev):
Of Waikanae, formerly Paraparaumu/Lower Hutt. On Saturday 6 June 2020 peacefully after a short illness aged 83 (whilst on holiday in Melbourne). Loving partner of the late Alfred (Alf) and loved wife of the late Ian Smith. Wife of the late Ken Green. Much loved mum of Denise and Bruce, Evan and Anne, Grandma of Gareth and Kylie and Great Grandma of Gemma. Respected elder to Jill & Nigel, Colin and Liz and Kathryn. Will be greatly missed by her sisters Judith and Christine. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Monash Hospital Ward 41 and Bethlehem (Calvary Care) Parkdale, Melbourne. A memorial service will be held online on Tuesday 16 June at 6pm NZ time. Details of this service or messages for the family can be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020