PILLA,
Beverley Maud (Bev):
On 24th May 2020. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Much loved mother of Kevin, Melissa, Tina and a loved grandmother. Messages and tributes can be placed in Bev's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the staff at Kenepuru Hospital for their care and support. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home, Cnr Fergusson Dr & Ward St, Upper Hutt, on Friday 5th June 2020, at 10.00am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 2, 2020