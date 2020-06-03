Beverley MUIRHEAD

Death Notice

MUIRHEAD, Beverley Ann:
Passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Flaxmore Rest Home, Nelson. A strong and greatly loved mother to Michael, Rachael, Robyn and Glenn, former wife and lifelong friend of Gavin, treasured sister to Barry and Gavin (deceased), special Grandma to Holly and Zoë, Lucy, Madeline and Allegra, Abigail, Laura, Katie and Daniel, Samantha, Millie, Bella, Lachie, and Max. We welcome you to a service for Beverley at 10.00am on Friday, June 5, at St Barnabas Church, Main Road Stoke, Nelson. Messages can be sent c/o the Muirhead family to 164 Tahunanui Dr, Nelson 7011, or made on line at www.shoneandshirley.com
Published in Dominion Post on June 3, 2020
