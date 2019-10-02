MORAN,
Beverley Nance (Bev):
Late of Wainuiomata. On 30 September 2019 at Fergusson Rest Home and Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom (d 2008). Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of the late John (d 1960), Chris & Marilyn, Graham; and Leeanne & Dean Neville. Treasured Nana Bev of Kelly and Seán McCabe, Andrew Neville, and Josh, Nick and Chris Moran. Great-Nana Bev of Finn and Kit McCabe.
Gentle of Heart
A Beautiful Soul
Thank you to the staff of Fergusson for your dedicated care of Mum and our family. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, cnr Main Road and Stanley Street, Wainuiomata (Tomorrow) Thursday 3 October, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. The Rosary will be recited in the above named church (Today) Wednesday 2 October, at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Wellington, PO Box 39393, Wellington Mail Centre, Lower Hutt 5045, would be appreciated. All messages can be posted to the Moran/Neville Family, c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 2, 2019