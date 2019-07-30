MILNER, Beverley:
Passed away at Mary Potter Hospice on 28 July 2019. Dearly loved Mum of Liz and Lena. Loved Nan of Alysha and Cameron, and Chris, Jesse, and Sadies. Loved sister of David, loved by all her nieces and in-laws. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Beverley's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Auty Lane, Porirua, on Thursday 1st July 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 30, 2019