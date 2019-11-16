LAL,
Beverley Anne-Marie:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Thursday, 14 November 2019. Beloved wife of Vijay. Much loved mother of Maureen, Paul, Cheree, Aaron, Deon, Ajay, Natasha. Loved grandmother to her grand and great-grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Edna Lysght, step-daughter to Helen Whyte and loved sister of Brent. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Lal Family' may be left in Beverley's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Beverley's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Francis Xavier, 152 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley on Thursday, 21 November at 11am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019