IMLACH,
Beverley Ann (Bev):
Jack Imlach and the family wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported them in various ways during their recent loss of Bev. The lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, beautiful flowers, food, visits, tributes and phone calls, and to all of those who attended Bev's service. We also want to thank the staff of Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital and to Mary Potter Hospice palliative care team for their support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from all of Bev's family.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019