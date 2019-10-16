Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully surrounded by family, on 11th October 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Jack (Butch), much loved mother to Angela, George (deceased), Jackie, Joshua, Ingrid and Pauline, loved mother-in-law to Greg and Bruce. A wonderful nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister, aunty, cousin and friend to many.

Don't cry for me.

I am not alone.

The angels are with me

to welcome me home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the church foyer. A funeral service for Beverley will be held at the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Friday 18th October 2019, commencing at 11.30am. Thereafter a private cremation at Karori Crematorium.

Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco







