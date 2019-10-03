HOPWOOD, Beverley June:
Passed away on 30 September 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved mum of Lisa and Grant & Sara. Companion of Kevin. Loved nana of Danielle, Rachael & Josh, Michael & Lizzy and Jenna. Great-nana of Theo, Charlie and Micah. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ann & Kevin, and Elva & Colin (dec). Special thanks to the staff at the CCU Hutt Hospital for the care of Beverley. A service for Beverley will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday 7 October, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2019