HENDERSON, Beverley
Margaret (nee Holland):
Peacefully at home on 24 August 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Iris Philomena and Edward William Holland. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved sister of Ted & the late Noeline Holland, the late Clare & Heiny Kuipers, and Catherine & Michael Sweeney, and much loved by her nieces and nephews. Beautiful and loving mother and mother-in-law of Bill Jr & Michelle, Robert, Belinda & David and Kevin. Treasured Granbe and Mimi of Jordan, Joshua, Amber, Kaitlyn, Logan, Amon and Ben. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Beverley will be held in Our Lady of Rosary, 61 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 28 August at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020