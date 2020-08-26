Beverley HENDERSON

Guest Book
  • "To Belinda & Family, Thinking of you at this sad time. I..."
    - Bargray Cudby
  • "My Dearest Bev, I feel blessed to have met you. You were..."
    - Michelle English
Service Information
Service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Rosary
61 Waiwhetu Road
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

HENDERSON, Beverley
Margaret (nee Holland):
Peacefully at home on 24 August 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Iris Philomena and Edward William Holland. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved sister of Ted & the late Noeline Holland, the late Clare & Heiny Kuipers, and Catherine & Michael Sweeney, and much loved by her nieces and nephews. Beautiful and loving mother and mother-in-law of Bill Jr & Michelle, Robert, Belinda & David and Kevin. Treasured Granbe and Mimi of Jordan, Joshua, Amber, Kaitlyn, Logan, Amon and Ben. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Beverley will be held in Our Lady of Rosary, 61 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday 28 August at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.