HEATHERWICK,
Beverley Margaret (Bev)
(nee Allan):
Passed away peacefully on 20 September 2020, just shy of her 86th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Walter (Wally). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Paul Chapman, Andrea and Joe McAndrew. Adored Nan of Michael, his wife Michelle, Kylie, Lauren, and Sean. Bev's funeral service will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Friday, September 25th at 1.00pm and will be followed by private cremation. Additional parking available at St John's church adjacent to Guardian Funeral Home. Thank you to Mary Potter Hospice and mum's much admired care provider, Rosa. Messages may be left in Bev's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, a link to the live stream of her service can also be found here.
"The love of a family is life's greatest blessing; happiness is – to love and to be loved"
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2020