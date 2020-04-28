GILBY,
Beverley Dawn (Wilson):
passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 18th April 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved mother of Kaye and Mark, Lynette and Glen. Much loved 'Nana Bev' of Caroline, Loren, Ashleigh, Galu, Matthew and Ben. Dearly loved 'Old Nana' of Marlin, Madden, Payton and Kobe. Loved sister of Val; and the late Graham and David; and sister-in-law of Jill. A very dear friend to many. Special thanks to Ward 7 at Wellington Regional Hospital and Ward 4 at Kenepuru Hospital. A very special thank you for the wonderful support from Mary Potter Hospice and nurses. Messages to 'the Gilby family' may be left in Bev's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at a date to be advised due to the Covid19 situation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 28, 2020