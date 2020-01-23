Beverley FOX

Guest Book
  • "In memory of Bev, we had so much fun and laughter in..."
    - Jill Watts
Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Cockburn Street Chapel
Cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road
Kilbirnie
Death Notice

FOX, Beverley Mae
(Bev) (nee Fryer):
Passed peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 20th January, 2020, aged 70. Dearly loved mother of Jo and Lewis, Shaun and Cherie, Kerry and Denise. Treasured grandmother of Aaron, Aiden, Samantha, David and her loved step grandchildren. Beloved sister of Sandra and the late Denise. Loved and missed by all her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Royal New Zealand Foundation for the Blind would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Tributes to 'the Fox family' may be placed in Beverley's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Beverley's funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Saturday 25th January 2019 at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 23, 2020
