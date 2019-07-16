CROUCHER, Beverley
(Ann) (nee Wilson):
Of Palmerston North in her 75th year. Passed away on Monday 15th July 2019. Loved wife & best friend of Murray, together 55 years. Dearly loved mum of Wendy & Tony Trainor, Megan & Shane Walker. Adored Nana of Anna & Bridget, Matthew & Kiely. Treasured Great-Nana of Luca & Charlotte. Loved by her extended family & dear friends. Messages to the Croucher Family c/- 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice may be left in the chapel foyer. A special thank you to Joelle from Arohanui Hospice & our amazing, loving Dad for all the care and love he gave to our dearest Mum. A service for Ann will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Friday 19th July at 11am.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019