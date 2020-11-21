CRIGHTON, Beverley May:
Peacefully on 19 November 2020 at Madison Rest Home in Levin. Aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Crighton. Loved mother of Denise and Warren, Grant and Liz, Euan and Jane and stepmother of Anne (deceased) and Bill and Ruth. Adored grandmother of Nicholas, Olivia, Emma, Jared, Alisha, Bradley, Rosalie, Hayden, Rhys, Dylan, Daniel, Lydia, Kate and Regan, and their partners. Great-grandmother of her 19 great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
Gone to be with her Lord.
Many thanks to the caregivers for their loving care and support of her. A celebration of Mum's / Bev's life will be held at the Otaki Baptist Church, main highway, on Monday 23 November at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020