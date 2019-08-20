CAMPBELL,
Beverley Patricia (nee Reed):
On Saturday 17 August 2019. Beverley passed away peacefully at Amaryllis House. Dearly loved mother, sister, daughter, nana, great-nana, aunty and dear friend. Special thanks to the staff of Amaryllis House and Huntington's Disease Association (Wellington) Inc for their amazing care of Beverley. Beverley's life will be celebrated at Freedom Church, 174 Bedford Street, Cannons Creek, on Wednesday 21 August, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by refreshments and a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations please to the Huntington's Disease Association (Wellington) Inc (PO Box 30420, Lower Hutt 5040) and can be left at the service. A public viewing will for Beverley be held at Ninness Funeral Home, at 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, between 2.00pm and 4.00pm, today (Tuesday 20th August).
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019