BROSNAHAN,
Beverley Jean (Bev)
(formerly White):
Peacefully on 8 July 2019 at Enliven Woburn Home, Lower Hutt, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Bros Brosnahan (dec) and Ken White (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Kevin & Margaret White (Christchurch), Lynda (dec) & David Strutton and Russell White. Cherished Nana of Kim, Jon, Christopher, Andrew and Nicholas and great nana of 10. A service for Bev will be held on Friday 12 July at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt at 2pm. Messages can be posted to 'The White Family', PO Box 30-127 Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019