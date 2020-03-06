BOWERS, Beverley Anne:
On 4 March 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park Rest Home, Blenheim, in her 75th year. Much loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Angela, Mark and Heather and Granny of Oliver; Lilah, Rose and Claire; Annabelle and Sam. A loved sister and aunt, and a friend to many. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday 10 March at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020