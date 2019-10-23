Bevan BROWN

Death Notice

BROWN, Bevan William:
Of Palmerston North and Otago. Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Wednesday 16 October 2019, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Anne. Loved Dad of Paul and Melissa, Elizabeth and Richard. Adored Grandad of Jaimie, Zara; Henry, Theo, and Hugo. Messages to the Brown family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance, PO Box 681, Palmerston North 4440, or Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated. Special thanks to Dr's Baldwin, Knottinbelt, and D'Sousa and to the Arohanui Hospice. At Bevan's request a private service has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2019
