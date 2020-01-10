CLARKE, Bev:
Passed away 9th January 2020. Loved wife of Brian. Mother of Jan and Kerry, Jude and Rob, Penny and Ben, the late Kerry, Craig and Veree. Adored Nan of Mollie, Zane, Luisa, Jimmy, Mack, Rosie, Isabella, Angus, Florence and Fletcher.
Finally at Rest.
Bev's family wish to have a casual celebration of her life in the garden at her home. Please contact family for details. Thank you to the staff of Hospice Tairawhiti, Ward 5, Day Ward of Gisborne Hospital, Kiri Te Kanawa Hospital Wing. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Tairawhiti would be appreciated and may be posted to Private Bag 7001, Gisborne 4040,
Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 10, 2020