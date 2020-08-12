SUTTON, Betty Myrtle:
On Friday 31st July 2020, peacefully at Heretaunga Home, Silverstream. Loving wife of the late Laurie. Much loved mother to Grant, Ross, Deborah, Leigh, and Heather. Cherished grandmother, and great-grandmother. All communications to the Sutton Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private cremation has taken place with the family reflecting on memories at a private memorial. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Heretaunga Home for their exceptional care of mum and wonderful support given to the family, their care was over and above all our expectations.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020