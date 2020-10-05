SHIPPAM, Betty Mina:
Passed away on Thursday 1st October 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddy. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, Nana and great-Nana of Dean (dec) & Gaywyn, Fern & Alan, Andrew & Lee, & Leon, and families. As per Betty's wishes a private cremation has been held. Friends are welcome to join the family on Tuesday 6th October at her home between 2.00pm to 4.00pm to share their memories. All messages to the Shippam family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020