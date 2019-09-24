PRESS, Betty Anne:
Formerly of Eastbourne.
On September 22, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone. Dearly beloved wife of Arthur Press, mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and James Blair, John and Lucy Press, Robert and Tracy Press, and Brenda and Shane Bailey, grandmother of Hamish and Richard Blair, Danielle, Christopher and Jordan Bailey, Andrew, Nicole and Jessica Press, Bridget Forsyth, and great-grandmother of Lachlan, Macalistair and Addison Blair. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Bob Scott for their care and attention. A service for Betty will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall St and Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, on Friday, September 27 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow. All messages to "the Press family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019