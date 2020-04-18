MINNEAR, Betty:
Of Levin (formerly of Stokes Valley). On 16 April 2020, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Horowhenua Masonic Care Facility, Levin, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, loved mother of Brenda & Dennis (Butterworth), Beryl & David (Grigg), Brian (deceased) & Janet, her 8 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Due to the lockdown, mum has been cremated privately, and a memorial service will take place at a later date. We would like to thank Unit 3 Masonic Care staff & carers for their dedication and care bestowed on Betty.
"Fly High mum xxxx"
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020