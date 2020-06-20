McDONALD, Betty Anne:
Peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone, on 19 June 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa, the late Kendall, Fraser and Kathy, Ainslie and Brad. Adored Nanna of Lucy, Ella, Abbie, Maddie, and Isla. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. Requiem Mass for Betty will be held in Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 24 June 2020 at 10.00am, followed by private interment at Akatarawa. All messages to the "McDonald family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from June 20 to June 22, 2020