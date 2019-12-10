LARSEN,
Betty Jean (nee McKay):
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, on Saturday 7 December 2019. Aged 83 years. Partner of the late Jack Kelly. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Ian Greenfield, David and the late Debra, and Geoffrey. Sister and sister-in-law of Ken and Leonie McKay. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Larsen family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Ward 23 Palmerston North Hospital, the Hospice, and Aroha Rest Home. A service for Betty will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 12 December 2019 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 10, 2019