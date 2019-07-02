Betty KIBBLEWHITE

Guest Book
  • "she was a lovely lady and one of my first primary school..."
    - marleen kingi
  • "Sorry to hear this news. Thoughts and prayers are with you..."
    - Kathy Smith
  • "my condolences to Brian and family your mother was an icon..."
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

KIBBLEWHITE, Betty Isobel:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 26 June 2019, aged 101 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Haig Thomson, Lesley and Pat Casey (both dec), and Brian. A treasured Nana to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a service for Betty at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019
