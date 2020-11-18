KATAE, Betty (BK)
(a.k.a Elizabeth
a.k.a Irihapeti Tangihaere
Tangiterau Aroha):
Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge Paraparaumu, on Sunday 8 November 2020, aged 73 years. Precious daughter of Eruera (Puni) and Kui Katae (deceased). Treasured and adored Mum of Dion & Ana, Damion, Tangiwai & Grant, Ross & Treena, and Frankie & Claire. A special and very proud Nanny to all her Mokopuna and Mokopuna tuarua. Dearly loved sister, aunty, cousin, nanny and friend of many many more. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Eldon Lodge and to whanau and friends who helped care and visited in the year and weeks/days leading up to our Taonga's passing. A service for BK will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 30 November 2020, at 1.00pm. She will then be laid to rest at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
"Please don't cry, just because we had to part.
As long as you remember me, I live in your heart"
- Joe Green
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020