Betty JUDD

Service Information
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Wanganui
Death Notice

JUDD, Betty Laura:
(formerly of Ashburton). Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on November 11, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Ray Forrest and the late William (Bill) Judd. Loved Mum of Wayne (deceased), Roy (deceased) and Alan. Loving sister to Annette Le Comte. Cherished Nan to Phillip, Clifton, Seddon and Shannon, and great-grandmother to Aiden, Lily; Abel, Hendrix; and Zali. Loved Aunty Betty of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Betty's service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Betty's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2019
