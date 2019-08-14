HUTTON, Betty Marie:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mother of Mark (Dec), Karen, Shane and Dean. Loved grandmother of Aaron and Jared. A woman of great compassion and inner strength. She will be sadly missed by her immediate and extended family and also her dear friends.
John 5:28-29
The family wish to extend their sincere gratitude, to those that cared for Mum with such compassion. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Betty, please do so to Te Omanga Hospice at www.teomanga.org.nz. Messages to the 'Hutton Family' may be left in Betty's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2019