HEPBURN, Betty Ann
(formerly Blake) (nee Shannon):
Dearly loved Mum to Evan and David and daughter-in-law Lynne. Mother to Stuart & Geoffrey. Much loved Nana to Jordan, Cameron & their partners; Daniel, Matthew, & Rebecca. Loved Great-Grandmother to Billy. Dearly loved sister to Bill and partner, and to the late Bert & Trevor. Separation from some of Betty's dearly loved Grandchildren was felt deeply by Betty. You were always in my mind, and remained much loved. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Aroha, and to my many friends & visitors.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2020