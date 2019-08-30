HALES, Betty Edith:
Was promoted to Glory on 27th August 2019, aged 96. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Betty. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army, Fiji, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Betty's best friend, Betty Taylor may be left in Betty's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A celebration service will be held at The Salvation Army, 175 Onepu Road, Lyall Bay, Wellington, on Monday 2nd September at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019