Betty GORDON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty GORDON.
In Memoriam

GORDON, Betty May:
GORDON, William:
Betty, wife of the late William (Bill) Gordon, mother to Robert and Stephen. Two years on and the pain of your passing still hurts so much. The world's best Mum that sons could have. Grandmother to Kylie, great-grandmother to Lacey and Porscha.

William (Bill), passed away 28th November 1996. Sadly missed, always remembered by wife Betty, sons Robert and Stephen, and granddaughter Kylie.

Until we meet again
Stephen and Robert
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.