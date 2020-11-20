GORDON, Betty May:
GORDON, William:
Betty, wife of the late William (Bill) Gordon, mother to Robert and Stephen. Two years on and the pain of your passing still hurts so much. The world's best Mum that sons could have. Grandmother to Kylie, great-grandmother to Lacey and Porscha.
William (Bill), passed away 28th November 1996. Sadly missed, always remembered by wife Betty, sons Robert and Stephen, and granddaughter Kylie.
Until we meet again
Stephen and Robert
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2020