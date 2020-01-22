EVANS, Betty:
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday 20 January 2020. Loved wife of the late Gordon. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law to Graham & Trish and Ken & Maggie. Much loved Nana of Emma, Diana, Sarah, Julie, Megan, Sheenagh, Bridget and Petra, and great-nana of Kaitlin, Jana, Hamish, Harvey, Tallulah, Cameron, Hunter and Taylor. Big sister to Val, Rhonda and Ross. Loved by Karen, Bev, Clay, Chris, Jason, Rory, Jess and Paul. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to thank the staff at Kenepuru Hospital ward 5 for their great care of Betty. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, Norrie Street, Porirua, on Monday 27 January at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020