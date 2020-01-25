DRY,
Betty Pauline (nee Hall):
Passed away peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, on Thursday, January 23, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Allan and mother and mother-in-law of Paula, Beverly & Jason, Tracey & Garry. Loved grandmother of Antony, Ashleigh, Barbara-Rose, Kacey, Liam and Emily. Loved great-grandmother of Lochlan and Ariki. Many thanks to the staff and nurses at Charles Fleming and at Wellington Hospital. A Service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 25, 2020