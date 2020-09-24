DE LIEFDE, Betty
(nee Robbins): BDS DPH
1st February 1928 -
22nd September 2020
Much loved wife of Bert, sister to Barbara & Margaret, mother of Martyn, Ann, Chamnan, Susan & Alex, last of the 'great grannies' to Bopha, Monica, Daniel, Peter, Elizabeth, Jacob, Rachel, Zachary, Madeleine & Edie. Gardener, gate-to-plate foodie, dentist, environmentalist, advocate & adventurer. She loved her pony, Pixie, & Poi Poi. A private Natural Burial on Friday, 25th September 2020. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mary Potter Hospice or SPCA. A Memorial service at St. Barnabas Church, Maida Vale Road, Roseneath, Wellington, at 5.30pm on Wednesday, 30th September 2020, at 5.30pm. All welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 24, 2020