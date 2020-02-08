CODYRE, Betty:
Of Plimmerton. Passed away peacefully on 1 February 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Martin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Marty (dec) and Sue, Alan, Michael and Crissy, Evan and Trish, Gail and Russell, Andre and Shirleen. A loved and adored nana to all her grandchildren. Messages for the family of "Betty Codyre" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Betty will be held at the Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 11 February, commencing at 11.00am, thereafter a private interment.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020