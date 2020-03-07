Betty BERRY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty BERRY.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

BERRY, Betty Irene:
Of Papakowhai. Peacefully at Longview Rest Home, Tawa, on Sunday 1 March 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Much loved mum of Jeni, Susan, and Carolyn, and loved mother-in-law of Rob, Nigel and Mark. Adored Nana of Sarah, James, Matthew and Tessa; Jane and Amy; and Lauren and James. Loved great-nana to her 9 great-grandchildren. A private cremation for Betty has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 14 March 2020 at 11.00am.
"No longer amongst us, but always in our hearts"
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.