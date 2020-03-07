BERRY, Betty Irene:
Of Papakowhai. Peacefully at Longview Rest Home, Tawa, on Sunday 1 March 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Much loved mum of Jeni, Susan, and Carolyn, and loved mother-in-law of Rob, Nigel and Mark. Adored Nana of Sarah, James, Matthew and Tessa; Jane and Amy; and Lauren and James. Loved great-nana to her 9 great-grandchildren. A private cremation for Betty has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 14 March 2020 at 11.00am.
"No longer amongst us, but always in our hearts"
