BATTY, Betty Jean
(formerly Greer):
On July 6, 2019, in the presence of family, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Samuel Henry Greer, and the late Douglas Stace Batty. Mother and mother-in-law of Russell & Cheryl, Katie, Linda, Bruce, Patrick & Margaret, Jeanie & Terry, and Raewyn. Grandmother to 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A service for Betty will be held in the Riddiford Lounge at Woburn Presbyterian Home, Wai-iti Crescent, Lower Hutt on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10.30am. A memorial service will be held in Blenheim on Saturday, July 27, 2019 details to be confirmed.
Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2019