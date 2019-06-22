LAMPARD, Bettina (Betty):
On 14 June 2019 peacefully at Huntleigh Home, Karori, in her 96th year. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Maud and Mike, Rick and Di, Chris and Jude, Beryl and Gary, Glenys and Clive. Loved grandma Jazz of her 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Richard Hornabrook and the staff at Huntleigh for their loving care of Betty over the past 3 years. At Betty's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2019