Bettie BEARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie BEARD.
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
045288924
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

BEARD, Bettie Noelene:
On 1st January 2020, passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Trevor (Jnr) & Lynley, and Jeanette & the late Peter. Cherished nana of Leticia, Kellie, James, Kayla, and great-nana to Summer, Cooper, and Hudson. Loved sister and sister-in-law. Dearly loved by all her family. Messages and tributes can be placed in Bettie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the incredible nursing staff at Hutt Hospital. No flowers by request. A service to celebrate Bettie's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Fergusson Dr & Ward St, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.