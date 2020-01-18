BEARD, Bettie Noelene:
On 1st January 2020, passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Trevor (Jnr) & Lynley, and Jeanette & the late Peter. Cherished nana of Leticia, Kellie, James, Kayla, and great-nana to Summer, Cooper, and Hudson. Loved sister and sister-in-law. Dearly loved by all her family. Messages and tributes can be placed in Bettie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the incredible nursing staff at Hutt Hospital. No flowers by request. A service to celebrate Bettie's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Fergusson Dr & Ward St, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020