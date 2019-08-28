TYRER, Betsy May:
Of Levin, formerly Manakau. Peacefully on 26 August 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Jeff (dec), Pollard, Richard and Jane, Gabrielle and William. Loved and cherished Grandma of Sarah, Caitlin, Isabella and Charlie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Charles (dec), Ted (dec), Joy (dec), David (Ireland), June (Auckland), Bob (dec), Gail and Graeme (Wellington). Special aunty of her many nephews and nieces. A tribute may be placed on Betsy's page at www.tributes.co.nz A farewell and celebration of Betsy's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, Rangatira Street, Otaki, on Saturday 31 August at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at the Horowhenua Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breathe Easy Group, Levin, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019