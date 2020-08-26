LONG, Betsy Ann (Ann):
In her 87th year. Passed away peacefully at her home in Wellington on 22nd August 2020. An inspirational little package. Dearly loved wife of (the late) Terry Long, loved mum of Susan and (the late) Paul Dobbs (Wellington), Wendy and Derek McLean (Waihi Beach) and Karen and David Don (Wellington). Loved Grandma of Steven and Jess, Hayley, Keri-Ann and Michael, Kevin and Angel, Simon and Jacqui, Dion and Kate, Shannon, Damien and Caitlin, Natasha and Ben and Jaz. GG of Emily, Izzabella, Jordan, Ruth, Lucien, Sarah and Elliot. Messages to the family may be left on Ann's online book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA Wellington online at www.spca.nz/donate or left at the church. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at St Matthew's Church, 96 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, Wellington, on Friday, August 28th at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020