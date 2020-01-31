Beth PEARSE

Guest Book
  • "Such a lovely lady Beth will be sadly missed at Coombrae..."
    - Jan payne
  • "so sorry to see your Mum has passed Deborah. I recall many..."
    - kay Irvine/Parsonage
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

PEARSE, Beth Melvyn:
Daughter of the late Alison (Gobo) and Keith M. Little. Of Feilding. On January 29, 2020 peacefully at Coombrae Rest Home, Feilding, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hodson (Hoddy), loved mother of Deborah and Axel Laurs, and grandmother of Robert and Catherine, Edward and Jessica, and Sophie, and great-grandmother of Ariel and Laleih; and Bastian, A service for Beth will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 31, 2020
