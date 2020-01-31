PEARSE, Beth Melvyn:
Daughter of the late Alison (Gobo) and Keith M. Little. Of Feilding. On January 29, 2020 peacefully at Coombrae Rest Home, Feilding, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hodson (Hoddy), loved mother of Deborah and Axel Laurs, and grandmother of Robert and Catherine, Edward and Jessica, and Sophie, and great-grandmother of Ariel and Laleih; and Bastian, A service for Beth will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 31, 2020