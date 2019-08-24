Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On Friday 23 August 2019. Our Queen has passed peacefully, aged 95 years, at Rahiri Home, Dannevirke, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Ivan Paris, treasured mother to Susanne and Terry Carter, Denise and Rod Reisima; adored Nana to Sonya and Mike, Rhys and Jo-Ann, Deryn and Carl, Simone and Ryo, Jessica and Joff, Kurt and Ingrid, Renee and Nick, Alana and Ari, and doting great-grandmother to 21 great-grandchildren. A special Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Now peacefully joining her 9 siblings and saying goodbye to her baby brother Max.

Forever in our hearts

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Rahiri Comfort Fund and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday 27 August at 11.30am, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.







