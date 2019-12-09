Beth JOHNSON

Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Waikanae Presbyterian Church
Ngaio Road
Waikanae
Death Notice

JOHNSON, Beth Janet:
On December 7, 2019, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Clinton & Beth, Ian and Lindsay. Loved sister-in-law of Beverley. Much loved aunt of Fiona & John, Graham, Neil & Sally, Philippa & Steve, David & Lucy. Cousin of Pam Collinge. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held in the Waikanae Presbyterian Church, Ngaio Road, Waikanae, on Wednesday, December 11, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
