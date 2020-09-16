HATTEN, Beth Hilary:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Tawa, and still a proud Queenslander. On Sunday, 13th September 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert, and much loved Mum of Mark & Pauline (Auckland) and Paul & Laura (Seattle, USA). Much loved Granbee to Liam and Cooper, and special person to Lachlan and Christopher. Loved by all her family in NZ and Australia, especially the extended family in Queensland. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.30pm, on Friday, 18th September, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made via www.wfa.org.nz/donate Messages for the Hatten family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 16, 2020